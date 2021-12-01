More questions
I see that the Jan. 6th committee in Congress is headed up by the least believable of all Congress people, Adam Schiff. They indicted Steve Bannon for “Contempt of Congress.” I would carry that as a badge of honor from this group. Are all of the Trumpsters [sic] being sent up Schiff’s creek without a paddle? Why isn’t Congress and the higher-ups held in contempt of the United States Constitution and the American people? After all, they swore on the Bible to uphold and defend it.
Just who is pulling the strings on our current Resident [sic]? Could it be the big “O”? That was his dream after all, to destroy the America most of us love and become King of the World. Wasn’t that Hitler’s dream as well?
And now the big question. On certain occupations, you get fired if you don’t vax up. Why aren’t they saying, “If you don’t get vaccinated, you can’t get welfare or food stamps?” Why are they only going after the working class? Looks like to me that the bloviated blowhards of the Belchway [sic] have already put the critical race theory on full speed ahead. Just asking. Don’t expect any answers because they don’t have any answers.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid