Bee Bop your way back to the girl singer groups of 1958 and 1968. More seats are now available to watch "The Marvelous Wonderettes" live on stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, at 356 W. Center Ave. behind the Sebring Public Library on beautiful Lake Jackson. The Wonderettes are the girl singers chosen to entertain at the Senior prom during the first act and at the 10-year reunion during the second act.
There are more than 30 songs you’ll recognize, like “Mr. Sandman,” “Sincerely,” “Mr. Lee,” and “Leader of the Pack.” All four Wonderettes are running for Prom Queen in the first act: Cindy Lou Huffington (Anna Schmidt), Suzy Simpson (LaTasia Sherrill), Missy Miller (Hannah Summer) and Betty Jean (B.J.) Reynolds (Julia Laframboise). The in-house audience help vote for which candidate is crowned. Playwright Roger Bean has cleverly written the storyline with songs that fit each character’s situation. Each of the performers are good, strong singers both alone and in harmony with each other.
The performances are open seating to allow for appropriate safe distancing. Seats are available for all performances. Call the theater box office at 863-382-2525 to purchase your tickets or purchase online at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The doors open on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with the show starting at 2:30 p.m., through June 21. Come early enough to enjoy a beverage on the deck overlooking beautiful Lake Jackson.
For those wanting to stay home you may choose a Streaming ticket to watch the show live without leaving home. All tickets, in-person or livestream are $25.
The Blackman Stage Series is sponsored by Dental Care of Mid Florida and McPhail’s Auto Sales. "The Marvelous Wonderettes" is produced by special arrangement with StageRights, Inc.