I read in the Highlands News-Sun (12/27/2019 edition) about the Pennsylvania dioceses of the Roman Catholic Church offering $84 million to 564 clergy abuse victims. What abuse? How very sinful and terrible that these abuses ever occurred. Young people and children looking to clergy for spiritual guidance are abused!
Think of it, 300 predator priests molested more than 1,000 children and the church leaders covered it up. Any priest who does this should be jailed for a long time, removed from the active priesthood, have counselling, repent, and go through a period of intense instruction for at least two years, and then be re-examined for possible re-entrance into the priesthood.
The Roman Catholic Church should allow priests to marry and there would be a rapid decline in child abuse. God has put in each of us sexual desires and this can rightly be fulfilled in the marriage of a man and woman. The Bible says in Genesis 2:24 "Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh."
Anyone who abuses children or young people should go to jail, repent before God, and go through rehabilitation before being released into society.
Rev. Jerry McCauley
Lake Placid