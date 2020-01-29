Thank you for printing the views of so many people in your publication. Individual citizens have the opportunity to submit their views and many are printed.
Some are printed as letters and some as guest columns. In the Jan. 16, 17 and 18 issues of the Highlands News-Sun, seven letters and one guest column were published.
Billie Jewett’s praise of the county Veterans Service Office was uplifting and is likely to be helpful to many U.S. veterans locally.
The other six letters and the guest column addressed a variety of issues: guns, cars, money, political power and religion.
Unfortunately, dialogue that is calmly and courteously experienced seems to be lacking at times here in Highlands County and throughout our nation. Such dialogue is an available option. May it be chosen by more people in the days ahead.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring