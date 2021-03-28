SEBRING — Saturday saw three more deaths in Highlands County attributed to COVID-19 and 15 more infections.
Meanwhile, numbers continue to climb for Florida and the nation. A year ago, when the COVID-19 virus started making headlines in Florida, the concern came from people who had traveled out of the country. Soon, however, the numbers of infected residents soon outstripped the numbers of non-residents, and the total hit a new high on Saturday: More than 2 million Florida residents infected.
This came just a day after the number of infections in the United States topped 30 million, and as the number of American deaths quickly approaches 550,000. The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering stated Saturday that the U.S. has seen 30.12 million cases and had 548,664 deaths.
Globally, Johns Hopkins has tallied 126.4 million cases and 2.77 million deaths.
Florida had 5,688 new cases, bringing the total to 2,039,062 cases, of which 2,001,325 are residents and 37,737 are non-residents. The state has seen a total of 33,783 deaths — an increase of 194 — consisting of 186 residents and eight non-residents, according to comparisons of Friday’s and Saturday’s afternoon reports from the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County’s 15 new cases brings the county to a total of 7,600 cases, of which 7,517 are residents and 83 are non-residents. The new deaths now bring the toll to 317.
The county’s daily average of new cases is currently 12.29 per day out of a total of 172 new cases in the last two weeks.
The county has seen 600 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, or 8% of all cases. On Saturday, the Agency for Healthcare Administration listed 25 people hospitalized in the county for the virus, a drop from 34 the previous day.
Out of 27 intensive-care unit (ICU) beds for adults in the county, 24 were occupied. The county has no ICU beds for children, AHCA reports.
The county’s testing was less on Friday, according to Saturday’s report. Out of 262 tests, 247 were negative, for a positivity rate of 5.73%.
Long-term care facilities have seen 667 cases of infection, or 9% of all cases. FDOH reports there have been 83 deaths of either staff or residents from the facilities, which has not changed in many days. Cases from corrections rose to 124 people in Friday’s report and stayed at that level on Saturday.
The median age for new infections was 52 on Saturday, which was not the lowest in the last two weeks, but not the highest. The average age for new infections for the last two weeks, as of Saturday, was actually 54.9 years.
Florida had 90,742 COVID-19 tests on Friday, at least 12,000 less than on Thursday, with 85,054 negative results and a 6.27% positivity rate. The median age for Florida’s new infections was 35 on Saturday, which has held in the mid-30s for two weeks, averaging at 36.6 years.
Florida has had 11,014 deaths of either staff or residents of long-term care facilities to date, up from 10,987.
This past week, Gov. Ron DeSantis officially lowered the age eligibility for vaccinations to 40 and older, starting tomorrow, March 29. The following Monday, April 15, anyone age 18 or older will be allowed to get vaccinated, if they wish.
As of Saturday, Florida had administered 8.47 million doses of vaccine, representing 5.6 million people, divided into just less than 2.53 million people receiving first doses of Moderna vaccine and 3.08 million receiving their second dose or a single dose of John & Johnson vaccine.