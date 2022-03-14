SEBRING, Fla. (March 12, 2022) – Media and marketing representatives from around the world are descending on the small town of Sebring this week for coverage of SuperSebring, a two-week sports car racing spectacle that will feature seven races over six days of on-track activity.
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will again be the culminating race of SuperSebring 2022 on Saturday, March 19 and has attracted international media attention throughout its 70-year history. With the return of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 18, an even greater international media and marketing contingent will attend events. The FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring was not held in 2020 or 2021.
Nearly 400 writers, photographers and public relations representatives have registered to attend SuperSebring, and more are expected. This does not include domestic television production teams that will broadcast races live in the United States on USA and throughout the world on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Nor does it include broadcast crews from Europe that will broadcast events around the world on multiple networks on five continents.
“The City of Sebring and IMSA SportsCar racing will once again take center stage on network television, streaming services, and in newspapers and magazines throughout the world,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “For 70 years Sebring has been, and continues to be, synonymous with world-class sports car racing and this legendary circuit and the town of Sebring will be the focus of the racing world for the next 10 days. We are grateful for the support of the greatest fans in the world, teams, drivers and of course the media that tells the stories of Sebring and sends them around the world.”
Perhaps more impressive than media attendance at Sebring will be the numbers of race teams and drivers competing. Seven races will take place with 223 cars currently entered and 452 drivers. These races include – The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts (53 cars & 159 drivers), 1000 Miles of Sebring (39 cars & 117 drivers), the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (45 cars & 90 drivers – estimated), Porsche Carrera Cup North America (28 cars & 28 drivers) – two races, and the Porsche Sprint Challenge (58 cars & 58 drivers) – two races.
Race cars and teams line nearly three-quarters-of-a-mile of paddock space at Sebring, and all guests with an admission ticket will have access to the paddock Wednesday-Saturday.
Tickets and parking for SuperSebring including the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts are available at www.SebringRaceway.com at pre-opening prices until Tuesday. Gates will open to all fans who have pre-purchased all tickets and parking passes on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Gate sales will begin Wednesday morning, with on-track activities starting at 8:55 a.m. with the first Porsche Carrera Cup practice, followed by four full days of on- and off-track activities including five races, concerts featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, Chase Matthew and more.