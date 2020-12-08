This year, the pandemic and the ensuing economic recession placed an enormous financial strain on families all across the nation. Food distribution centers saw miles of people needing something to feed their children, people were losing their homes, and many were laid off from their jobs. As the season of giving continues, those less affected by economic hardship are able to leave a greater impact with their donations.
Parents will have to make the unfortunate revelation to their children that Santa could not afford to buy them gifts. Even more unfortunate is that nonprofit organizations are already struggling to support their projects this year, as their donors are also being hit hard by the economic hardship. It is an unfortunate string of events, but one that can be prevented by those willing and able to.
Even in the worst of times, the local Ag Angels were able to donate $34,000 to the School Board of Highlands County to provide gifts for needy children. Highlands County’s very own county commissioner and the founder of Ag Angels, Scott Kirouac, was able to still impact the lives of countless children whose family might have not been able to provide them with a gift. It is an incredible amount already donated, and they are not stopping in just Highlands County. They are looking for more donations to be able to provide for all Hardee County Public Schools, which is a great opportunity for anyone to support a great cause through agangels.org.
Ag Angels is just one of the many nonprofits established in Highlands County, all of whom contribute to the community in their own individual ways. While it might not be a gift drive or Christmas related, these nonprofit organizations have been working hard to support struggling families. This includes many churches that have been able to distribute food to struggling families. Some local businesses have even begun their own donation efforts to local children.
If you are not sure how to get involved, it never hurts to ask around. You can ask local nonprofits if they are currently working on any projects and need donations. Ask your church, as many local churches are running their own philanthropic activities. Chances are, the answer will be a yes. In the event they are not able to have a project running, they will help direct you to another organization that has something going on.
Facebook has also been a valuable resource for sharing community events. Numerous people have asked community Facebook pages about organizations that might be running a toy drive or some project for the holiday season. These people tend to get an answer within a few minutes.
Finally, after you find a project to donate to, spread the word. Alone, you already impact the community. If you spread the word and get friends or family involved, you multiply the impact exponentially. In the toughest of times for Highlands Country residents, there is still hope. It just takes good people to donate their own resources in the season of giving.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.