TALLAHASSEE — Negotiators need more time to try to reach a settlement in the state’s attempt to recoup millions of dollars paid to former leaders of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, according to court documents. Mediation began in January, putting several lawsuits on hold as lawyers for the state, the non-profit coalition, its former CEO Tiffany Carr and insurance companies tried to resolve the litigation.
Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Department of Children and Families in March 2020 filed lawsuits against the coalition, its former board of directors and Carr after reports that Carr received compensation of at least $7.5 million over a three-year period. In all, at least a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed, including two involving insurance companies balking at covering defense fees and costs for the organization and its former executives.
Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey last fall ordered mediation and set a Feb. 28 deadline for the talks to conclude. Dempsey later issued extensions, giving the parties until Aug. 19 to file a report on the status of the negotiations. A mediation session was held July 9, lawyers for the coalition told the judge in a report filed Thursday.
“Unfortunately, the parties were unable to come to an immediate generalized agreement for certain terms and language and continue to work toward an amicable resolution of the necessary language to protect the interest of each party to the global settlement agreement,” the lawyers wrote. “The parties anticipate another 60 to 90 days for these issues to be resolved allowing the parties to file a joint dismissal of the ... litigation.”
A judge last year appointed a receiver to represent the coalition, which in the past was in charge of dispersing more than $46 million a year in state, federal and private funds to domestic violence shelters throughout Florida.
Thursday’s report came in a lawsuit filed by the coalition against Hanover Insurance Co. and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, which each issued one-year policies to the coalition effective Dec. 19, 2019, according to court documents. Both liability policies included coverage for “defense expenses and the amount the insured is legally obligated to pay as a result of a claim,” according to excerpts of the contracts included in the coalition’s complaint.
Hanover filed a federal lawsuit in March 2020 asking a judge to rule that the insurer is not responsible for the coalition’s expenses. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle dismissed Hanover’s lawsuit, finding that the matter should be resolved in state court. The insurer has appealed Hinkle’s decision.