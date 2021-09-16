SEBRING — For almost 70 years, Sebring has meant auto racing, especially among European teams hoping to carve out names for themselves at the Sebring International Raceway’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
Now, after years of bicycling events in downtown Sebring, including the Heartland Triathlon, and the recent additions of the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) bicycle race and several new water sport competitions, local tourist advocates believe all of Highlands County may soon claim the title of the “racing capital of Florida.”
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant with the Tourist Development Council, a.k.a. “Visit Sebring,” said Daytona would probably give Sebring competition in the motorsports arena, but not in the niche areas of cycling and watersports.
“It’s more than just racing cars,” Hartt said. “We’re really seeing that as a trend for us.”
Hartt thinks the tipping point came with the GFNY race last October. Soon after, the Multisport Festival moved out of Miami to Sebring, and other events followed, with help from event management company Airstream Ventures Inc.
“They know of Sebring because of the racing. That makes it iconic,” Hartt said, “so why not bring another racing event here as well.”
Other niche events, like Avon Park’s lawnmower racing, will also get a lift from this, Hartt said. Visit Sebring is working with Airstream to elevate such events.
Events this year include:
• Oct. 24 — GFNY Marathon. The annual 26.2-mile runners’ marathon starts and ends at Sebring Raceway track, with a youth Fun Run on Oct. 23.
• Oct. 31 — GFNY Cycling. It’s anticipated that riders from around the world will join this event, to include a GFNY Kids Race on Oct. 30.
• Nov. 12-14 — Creventic 24 Hours of Sebring will mark its fourth Creventic-run endurance race at Sebring Raceway.
• Nov. 25 — Turkey Trot 5K will have its 29th anniversary Thanksgiving morning race through Highlands Hammock State Park.
• Dec. 1-5 — Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour Sebring, Pistons and Props will have four full days of historic and vintage sports car racing with a “fly-in” and display of equally awe-inspiring military and civilian aircraft from the last half century and older.
• Dec. 10 — Jingle Bell Run will have its annual 5K race from Union Church in Avon Park.
- Dec. 11-12 — Spartan X Tough Mudder Weekend will have the first combined endurance race weekend at Skipper Ranch.
• September to May — Lawn Mower Racing will have events on the second Saturday for nine months at the Avon Park Mower-Plex on Herrick Road in Avon Park.
Races in 2022 include:
• Bike Sebring 12/24 — An Ultra-Marathon Cycling Association sanctioned 12-hour event and non-drafting RAAM qualifying event, open to the public.
• Sebring Speed Tour — An 850hp event featuring TransAms, classic Corvettes, Alfas, Porsches, historic F1 and Indy cars at Sebring Raceway.
• Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour — The return of this past spring’s JetSki and similar watercraft races on Lake Jackson.
• Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts — The 70th anniversary of the world-famous 12-hour sports car endurance race.
• Sebring Multisport Festival – Half Iron and Olympic Triathlon — The return to Sebring of Florida’s premier multisport experience, with the opportunity to qualify for USA Triathlon’s Team USA for World Triathlon Championships.
• Heartland Triathlon — The 16th Triathlon will include the Sprint and Olympic distance triathlon, duathlon and aquabike.
• Firecracker 5K — The annual celebration of America’s birthday draws hundreds to Highlands Hammock State Park, decked out in red, white and blue running gear.
• Motosurf and MotoSkate Games — Motorized surfboard racing takes over Lake Jackson’s Pier Beach in July 2022, to include motorized skateboard races outside the Sebring Civic Center.
For more details on racing experiences in Sebring, please contact Tanya Churchmuch at tanya@muchpr.com or Casey Hartt at Casey@visitsebring.com.