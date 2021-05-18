All too often we witness video showing police officers confronting people for minor infractions, then freaking out and screaming at them, ending in their frantically shooting and killing people. American police are commonly only trained for five months in a classroom and another three months in the field.
But in European democracies they train their police for three or four years, drilling them over and over for years in intense situations, so by the time they finish training they know how to approach people with calm and clear eyes. We have among the worst police-training academies in comparison to other democratic nations; and police organizations usually agree that they’re not sufficiently trained. Hence, we need to spend more money on police training, not defund them; although we need to shift resources to poor communities too.
European countries also have national standards for various elements of a police officer’s job, such as how to search a car, and when to use force – the U.S. doesn’t. And the violent use of force we witness is exacerbated by the military training many police officers have previously received, thereby they often approach people of color as “the enemy.”
Our average police recruit receives only eight hours of de-escalation training, and most of the bad cases we witness are due to an officer incorrectly perceiving a threat because of inadequate training and needlessly escalating a non-threatening situation under stress.
American police training resembles military training and teaches them that the world works on strict power hierarchies, and that anything short of perfect compliance by people should be met with anger and force, which we see time after time.
Although there are times when force is necessary, they should be trained to slow down whenever possible, to give themselves time to decide the best course of action. Officers are also taught that they always have to win; but if they can save a life it should be OK oftentimes for them not to win when not endangered.
Police should be trained to be courteous, show empathy, explain their actions, and preserve everyone’s dignity, to be sympathetic guardians rather than militaristic warriors. They’re given little to no education about the history of policing or the role of police in a democratic society, and thus some act like bullying despots.
As our police academies are light on “soft skills,” such as how to communicate or use emotional intelligence to see a situation clearly; no discourse on race and policing, excessive force, or just what ‘good policing’ actually looks like, although things are now beginning to change. They’re also poorly prepared for trauma on the job, with little training in stress management.
Once an officer is on the streets having picked up habits and gets acculturated, it’s harder for them to change directions, and after learning the wrong techniques of aggressive behavior, pass them on to other officers they train. Because officers are licensed to use force against their fellow citizens, they should at least be trained to use it wisely, and prohibited from acting recklessly and brutally with people’s lives with impunity. And being a cop isn’t even in the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the U.S.; not to mention their common want of wisdom and tendency to lie when advantageous.
America has a long legacy of police abuse to overcome, as they’ve been systematically used as a mechanism of racist control of poor minorities since their inception, and to crush labor uprisings and demonstrations while defending the interests of the ruling elites. All parts of history that cops need to be educated in, so to bring about change, for Black folks have righteously been protesting in response to police brutality since the ‘60s to no avail.
There’s also the factor of the defunding of social programs begun under Reagan to consider, as we imposed on our police to deal with, the social ills such shortsighted policies created. All the poverty and lack of resources that heartless conservative Republican policies unleashed on America, resulting in the highest poverty and homelessness rates in the developed world.
Which Neoliberal Democrats then followed suit and led to our shamefully having the highest incarceration rate in the world. Dilapidated inner city schools but brand new corporate prisons, which is purely evil. These private prison corporations even oblige some states to keep their prisons full or pay fines, coercing police departments to arrest people; which is also evil and the reason we need to abolish private prison corporations entirely in “the land of the free”?
G.E. brainwashed Reagan started this crazily radical idea that government was the problem which resulted in privatizing its functions. But now it’s obvious that the real problem is the profit incentive and greed of capitalism that’s indebted, polluted, and ruined this country and our environment, and that competent governance with corporate oversight is clearly the solution. Beginning with ending the open bribery of our politicians by corporations and wealthy elites thru publicly funding our elections; changing the U.S. from a kleptocratic plutocracy into a democracy for the first time – of which the mainstream is clueless.
Republicans claim to be the party of fiscal responsibility and small government, but they’re responsible for nearly all of our insane debt, and both Reagan and Bush Jr. doubled the size of the federal bureaucracy when in office. Lies and lying liars, all they ever do is lie; culminating in Trump who’s nothing but a big fat lie (this isn’t fat shaming) in the guise of a crazy man-child without any wisdom, virtue, integrity, decency or manners, not unlike his sycophants
