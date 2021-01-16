More vaccine locations needed rwashington rwashington Author email Jan 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why does county not have more vaccine locations? We need Walgreens, CVS, Publix and family doctors.George van Sickle Sebring Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rwashington Author email Follow rwashington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News No proof Faith in American spirit Deep South falls behind in coronavirus vaccine drive Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections 12 Hours of Sebring Nov 11, 2020 Special Sections Best of Highlands Oct 30, 2020 Obituaries Audrey F. Ambrose Clarence E. Fauber Janet E. Davis Doris Mae Miller Father Gerald P. Grogan