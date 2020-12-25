SEBRING — Jenna Morel had a rude awakening when a gall bladder attack sent her to the doctor’s office. The scans for a painful but common problem would end up saving her life. The imaging tests she underwent revealed a far more sinister health problem growing inside of her.
Morel’s life, and that of her family’s, was shaken to the core when Cheryl Carter, ARNP, informed her she had an 8 cm. mass on her kidney and it was suspicious for cancer on April 27.
“I was numb and devastated,” Morel recalled her reaction to the news. “I thought, ‘here we go again.’”
Morel lost her mother to uterine cancer and her father to lung cancer. Her mother-in-law also died from cancer. Naturally, Jenna thought of cancer as a death sentence.
“It was really scary,” her husband Jeremy said. “We went through it with her mom and my mom. I didn’t want to lose her and I didn’t want the kids to grow up without her. She’s my best friend.”
A trip to Moffitt Cancer Center would prove the mass was cancerous. Morel was diagnosed with adenocortical carcinoma, a rare type of cancer on the adrenal gland, which sits on top of the kidney.
“It was like a bomb went off that shook my whole world,” Morel said.
Morel went to Moffitt Cancer Center for chemotherapy to try and shrink the tumor. Chemo failed. In fact, her tumor grew another couple centimeters and was the size of a football.
“I felt awful,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. I knew that the only way I was going to live was to have the surgery at that point.”
Morel, who at 34 years old never had surgery, was going to have a life-or-death surgery that would span two days. Chief of Surgery Ricardo Gonzalez at Moffitt and a host of other surgeons removed her gallbladder, kidney and 70% of her liver.
“I give him (Gonzalez) my life,” Jenna said. “He’s the reason I am here today. He’s an all-around amazing man.”
Jenna said Gonzalez did not sugarcoat anything. He told her the surgery was extremely risky and she could die on the table. Despite being scared, Jenna said she was very comfortable with her surgeon.
After the surgery, Morel was in ICU for some time but she can’t remember exactly how long. She was only able to visit with family via a cell phone app. Although she did not want to get up and to rehab, her doctors told her that she would get home quicker. That was all she needed to hear. Morel got home three weeks later to her husband, 13-year-old daughter Brianna McCranie, 4-year-old son Brayden Morel and 18-year-old stepdaughter Magan Morel. The children handled her diagnosis in varying ways.
Morel’s health problems started as COVID-19 hit the scene. Because of the virus, a lot of her medical care was done without her husband by her side. However, that did not stop him from “attending” her doctors’ appointments with her via cell phone. Often “accompanying” her via cell were her brother Shawn Bray and sister-in-law Nicole Bray. Her friend Tasha Smith and family members were often in the parking lot waiting for her after her appointments.
“I spent many a day in parking lots with my best friends, Tim Smith and Junior Wattley,” Jeremy said. “I couldn’t go in with her but I wanted to be as close to her as I could be. I drove her back and forth to Tampa General Hospital. It’s been a long journey.”
Jenna still had radiation when she got home. Home health and her family helped her through recovery. Jenna went back to work part time as an assistant business office administrator at the Oaks at Avon while still undergoing radiation. Jeremy took Jenna to her last radiation treatment Wednesday. She planned on working full time after treatments were over.
The Morels said they could not have gotten through the trials of the disease without their friends and family members lending support. Jenna said her latest scans show she is cancer free.
“I just keep saying it’s not going to come back,” Jenna said. “I don’t dwell on it and try to think positive . It’s been a long journey. I have learned not to take life for granted. Be thankful for the days you get. Live life to the fullest because you never know what you’re going to get – what life is going to throw at you.”
Morel said she was not a very religious person going into the diagnosis but has reevaluated her views.
“I told her she couldn’t give up,” Jeremy said. “I wasn’t going to let her give up.”
The Morel family would agree that Jenna’s health and presence in the home is their best Christmas gift of all.