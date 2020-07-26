SEBRING — With all the travel restrictions these days that prevent us from flying to foreign countries, there’s a new restaurant in Sebring that fills the gap. Argana Diner, located at 115 W. Center Ave., specializes in delicious authentic Mediterranean and Moroccan dishes.
Argan Diner is just off the downtown Sebring Circle. Owners Mahdi and Houda Ammons opened their quaint restaurant and bakery because they fell in love with the atmosphere of Sebring and want to share their culture as well.
They met online and immediately hit it off. Mahdi Ammons says they had so much in common, so off he went to Morocco to meet Houda in person. It went well, and they were married five years ago. Houda Ammons worked in the family bakery there. So, when they moved to Sebring, she brought all the family recipes with her.
Mahdi Ammons explained that Moroccan cuisine uses a lot of subtle spices. “They aren’t overwhelming like some ethic foods,” Mahdi said.
For instance, they have a sandwich or wrap on the menu that uses the white meat of chicken. It’s marinated in those spices for 12 hours; then, the chunks are put onto skewers and slow cooked for three hours. The kabobs are then placed on panini bread or in a wrap. Ask for the Shawarma!
In addition to sandwiches and great salads, Argan Diner offers homemade soups too. Every Friday is the time for Moroccan couscous. (Sorry, no belly dancers yet.) Everyday, the Ammons go out to shop for fresh meats, fish and vegetables.
But, the most popular menu offerings are their pizzas – medium and large. They even deliver to the local businesses around the Sebring Circle.
Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Argana Diner serves American-style breakfast too, like omelets, waffles, pancakes, and eggs.
Because of her upbringing in the bakery business, Houda Ammons is constantly baking a variety of 20 different sweets that are sold by the dozen. It’s hard to choose. Oh, bring your camera!
Dine-in service is available either inside or out at the tables on the sidewalk. Or, you can call ahead to 813-836-2057, and your order will be ready when you arrive to pick it up.
So, with the Argana Diner located right in Sebring you don’t need a passport or a 10-hour flight to Morocco to experience delicious food.