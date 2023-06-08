Jeremy Ruddell will eventually face trial for allegedly stealing money and other items from Golf Villas Homeowners Association in Placid Lakes in 2018.
First, however, he faces trial Monday for going on the run for nearly four years. Ruddell, who skipped a court appearance in August 2018, fled to North Africa and elsewhere until he was brought back to the United States in April 2022, according to Highlands County prosecutors.
Ruddell, who allegedly claimed to be president of the HOA in April 2018, allegedly tried to access the association’s bank account, which contained nearly $21,000. He was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud, and because he is a convicted felon, according to police, he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Police allegedly found a gun in his home as they searched it after his arrest.
Ruddell, who was out on bond, was to show up for an Aug. 1, 2018, hearing on his own motion to have his own bank accounts unfrozen. When he failed to appear, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered him arrested for failing to appear. He was to be held without bond once back in custody.
According to prosecutors, Ruddell then fled overseas to Morocco – which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
“The attorney for Ruddell claimed he was in Morocco and that Ruddell sent a picture of the outside of the Moroccan police department to show he was there,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “He claimed he tried to surrender to them, but they would not take him into custody.”
Ruddell eventually made his way to Latin America where he was brought back to the United States.
“He was picked up entering Columbia about four years after his failure to appear,” the prosecutor said.
Jury selection for Ruddell’s failure to appear trial is 8:30 a.m. Monday.
He will be tried on 13 counts of executing a scheme to defraud a financial institution and the other charges in a future trial, prosecutors said.