Jeremy Ruddell will eventually face trial for allegedly stealing money and other items from Golf Villas Homeowners Association in Placid Lakes in 2018.

First, however, he faces trial Monday for going on the run for nearly four years. Ruddell, who skipped a court appearance in August 2018, fled to North Africa and elsewhere until he was brought back to the United States in April 2022, according to Highlands County prosecutors.

Recommended for you