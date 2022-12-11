APTOPIX WCup Morocco Portugal Soccer

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. 

 MARTIN MEISSNER/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.

Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

