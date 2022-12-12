Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 19 Photo Gallery

Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 MARTIN MEISSNER/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leant back in his chair, shook his head and said: “Pinch me, I’m dreaming.”

Yes, Morocco really is in the World Cup semifinals.

