SEBRING — Flooding and the subsequent standing water in September followed by a blow from Hurricane Ian has combined to cause a perfect storm for a surge in mosquitoes. While some of these biting bugs are a big nuisance, some carry diseases.

Dr. Eva Bruckner, Assistant Professor and State Extension Specialist at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory in Vero Beach, explained the prevalence of the insects, as well as how to mitigate bites and the diseases from them.

