SEBRING — Flooding and the subsequent standing water in September followed by a blow from Hurricane Ian has combined to cause a perfect storm for a surge in mosquitoes. While some of these biting bugs are a big nuisance, some carry diseases.
Dr. Eva Bruckner, Assistant Professor and State Extension Specialist at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory in Vero Beach, explained the prevalence of the insects, as well as how to mitigate bites and the diseases from them.
Bruckner said there are some 90 species of mosquitoes and they can be classified into two main groups, floodwater and standing water mosquitoes. The distinction is made by where they lay their eggs and how they hatch.
The floodwater varieties are considered nuisance insects that will bite but not many carry diseases.
“They like to lay their eggs on moist soil,” Bruckner said.
She said they are common in rural areas. The floodwater eggs have to dry out and can last for years. When a high rain event brings water, the eggs hatch. One female floodwater mosquito can “lay 200 eggs per batch,” Bruckner said.
The standing water mosquitoes are just what they sound like, they lay their eggs in standing water and the eggs must remain wet to hatch. The eggs can hatch within 24 hours.
“They are not really considered the nuisance species,” Bruckner said. “They can be the ones more likely to transmit our endemic viruses such as West Nile.”
Other diseases spread by the standing-water mosquitoes include Zika, eastern equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis viruses. The symptoms can range from mild to severe neurological. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls these diseases “rare.”
Bruckner calls flooding and the aftermath of a hurricane, a “double whammy.”
“When dry areas flood, the floodwater mosquito eggs hatch,” she said. “When the floodwater has nowhere to go, the standing-water mosquitoes have more places to lay their eggs.”
Bruckner recommends leaving the mosquito control to the special districts and take precautions around your home instead. Planters that hold water are a breeding ground for mosquitoes as are tarps with divots that hold rain. Pet bowls, old tires, children’s toys and gutter buckets are among the other items Dr. Bruckner said to inspect.
“First thing you want to do is at least once a week, dump out any water that you can. Any containers that are holding water, go ahead and dump it out,” she said.
For items too heavy to dump, for instance a concrete bird feeder, she recommended an insecticide that will kill larvae. Granules or a Bti dunk (bacillus thuriengensis israelensis) can be used. It can be found at local hardware stores and big box discount stores. Bruckner said Bti will not harm other species except the mosquitos and midges (blind mosquitoes). Be sure to read labels and use the products according to label instructions.
Keep screens free from holes to keep insects out of the house. Pat down pets before they come inside to deter hitchhikers.
“Both the floodwater and the permanent (standing) body water mosquitoes can transmit dog heartworm,” Dr. Bruckner said. “If you think about how there’s like been an increase in your mosquito numbers, there’s going to be an increase in the potential likelihood of transmission, because there’s going to just going to be more of those mosquitoes around.”
Bruckner recommends a monthly heartworm preventative for dogs.
For personal protection from bites, there is a seemingly endless array of products. First line in the offensive from the biting bugs is long sleeves and long pants.
“I only recommend repellents that contain active ingredients that are recommended by the CDC, and also products that are registered with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). “The reason I only recommend products like this is because they’ve been tested and they’ve been proven to be effective. They’ve been proven to be safe.”
Bruckner recommends repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not essential oils), para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.
There is doubt on the efficacy of some products like wristbands and small fans worn on the body.
The University of Florida states the following items are not effective for reducing mosquitoes:
Mosquito plants, electronic bug zappers, eating garlic or other foods, ultrasonic devices or cell phone apps.