Most believe reform is needed
Sir, I am a retired military lawyer from Kansas and a conservative democrat. I am old school so I love a local paper. I do read your editorials and agree with some and disagree with some, but your choice of cartoon in the Sun times [Highlands News-Sun, April 25] I thought was not funny or helpful.
First, it’s untrue that there is a large group of liberal or leftist that I have heard of condemning all police because of Officer Chauvin. About 99% of people understand that there are bad cops and should be weeded out and reform is needed.
Your cartoon just takes the Fox News idea if you are critical at all you hate all police. This is a false narrative.
So stop the Trump/Fox characterization of progressives and do better to bring sides together as god knows we need to. I don’t care if you ever print this letter just consider it.
John R. Mettner
Sebring