While summer may not start on the calendar until later this month, it is definitely summertime here in central Florida. With hot days and kids being out of school, there will be more time spent in swimming pools and local lakes, which increases the risks of drowning.
With more than 100 lakes and thousands of swimming pools in our county, as well as many people taking trips to the beach every summer, teaching water safety should be high on every parent’s list. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), 69 children under age 5 drowned in Florida in 2020. Our state is consistently at the top of the list when it comes to drowning deaths for children under age 5 (67 is 2017, 74 in 2018 and 50 in 2019). That means every year, three or four classroom’s worth of preschool children die in the water in our state.
It shouldn’t be this way. Drowning is preventable in almost every single case, no matter the age of the victim, but is especially preventable among young children. Nearly 100% of drowning incidents involving kids are the result of a lack of supervision along with a failure to provide basic water safety lessons to children.
Swimming lessons for all ages are available at all three high schools in our county for just $30 per week (it is highly recommended that kids get two weeks of lessons). Lessons at all three schools start June 7, and you can call the schools’ main numbers for more information.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these are the biggest risk factors that lead to drowning:
- Lack of swimming ability: While people who know how to swim can still drown, it is much less likely.
- Lack of barriers: A four-sided isolation fence (separating the pool area from the house and yard) reduces a child’s risk of drowning 83% compared to fencing that is just on the property line.
- Lack of close supervision: Drowning can happen quickly and quietly anywhere there is water (such as bathtubs, swimming pools, buckets), and even in the presence of lifeguards.
- Location: People of different ages drown in different locations. For example, most children ages 1-4 drown in home swimming pools. The percentage of drownings in natural water settings, including lakes, rivers and oceans, increases with age. Fifty-seven percent of fatal and nonfatal drownings among those 15 years and older occurred in natural water settings.
- Failure to wear life jackets: Almost 90% of boating deaths are people who were not wearing an approved life jacket.
- Alcohol use: Among adolescents and adults, alcohol use is involved in up to 70% of deaths associated with water recreation, almost a quarter of ED visits for drowning, and about one in five reported boating deaths. Alcohol influences balance, coordination and judgment, and its effects are heightened by sun exposure and heat.
- Seizure disorders: For persons with seizure disorders, drowning is the most common cause of unintentional injury death, with the bathtub as the site of highest drowning risk.
Here are some tips from the CDC for water safety:
- Supervise when in or around water: Designate a responsible adult to watch young children while in the bath and all children swimming or playing in or around water. Supervisors of preschool children should provide “touch supervision,” be close enough to reach the child at all times. Because drowning occurs quickly and quietly, adults should not be involved in any other distracting activity (such as reading, playing cards, talking on the phone, or mowing the lawn) while supervising children, even if lifeguards are present.
- Use the buddy system: Always swim with a buddy. Select swimming sites that have lifeguards when possible.
- Learn to swim: Formal swimming lessons can protect young children from drowning. However, even when children have had formal swimming lessons, constant, careful supervision when children are in the water, and barriers, such as pool fencing to prevent unsupervised access, are still important.
- Learn CPR: In the time it takes for paramedics to arrive, your CPR skills could save someone’s life.
I want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable summer, so please keep these tips in mind when you and your family are enjoying time in and around the water.
Paul Blackman is the Highlands County sheriff.