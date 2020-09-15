In the paper’s Sept. 4 guest column, the author states that the Democratic Party has been taken over by “Progressive Democrats, who are progressively destroying the nation" …. by “showing no respect for the rule of law,” and … by “allowing, endorsing and facilitating violence, looting and destruction of property.”
The author says he’s not a Republican, but his words sound very much like Donald Trump tweets. Trump often blames Democrats, the party that governs the majority of American cities, for not cracking down on looting, property destruction, and rioting that occurs sometimes concomitant with but apart from Black Lives Matter peaceful protests.
Actually, few protests which have occurred in the aftermath of police killings of Blacks have turned violent. According to a recent government-funded study by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and Princeton University, 93% of BLM protests between May 24 and Aug. 22 have been peaceful.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, which investigates hate and extremism, attributes most violence to unauthorized armed extremist groups that take law into their own hands in place of the police.
Some are anti-fascist and anti-racist groups; others are white nationalists, who are hostile to the BLM movement and supportive of Trump. Trump’s condemnation of the former and embrace of the latter has only fomented both groups’ violent activities.
Ironically, Trump recently tweeted “America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, ‘Friendly Protesters’,” if Democrats win the 2020 election.”
Ingrid Utech
Sebring