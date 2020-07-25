AVON PARK — A Thursday evening search ended in tragedy when Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman found the body of 5-year-old Chance Peterkin in Lake Leila at 12:20 a.m. Friday. Peterkin’s mother, Philletta Breanna Moransit, 29, was arrested on charges of felony child neglect and resisting an officer without violence.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5:59 p.m. Thursday the mother and son were missing. According to an arrest report, Moransit’s father had seen the two at approximately noon. He stated he left the pair for roughly 10 minutes and when he returned the two had taken off with no shoes on. He tried to locate the two in his pickup truck, but was unable to find them.
Other family members joined the search for the two during the afternoon and they came in contact with people in their neighborhood who had seen them, including several who offered Peterkin and Moransit a ride, which was declined, and the mother and son continued on foot.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Moransit was discovered unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot, which is across the street from the South Florida State College Criminal Justice Academy on College Drive. Moransit gave her name to deputies, but did not offer information on where her son was.
“She just wasn’t cooperative with us,” said Highlands County Sheriff Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
Based on where Moransit left from and where she was found, HCSO deputies began to search the area around Lake Leila, known as Gator Lake by locals, and came across foot impressions left by an adult and a small child. Near the same lake, Moransit’s shirt was found.
An all-out search, which also involved Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, took place, before Sheriff Blackman found the body.
“That’s never easy for anybody no matter how long you’ve been doing this,” Dressel said. “It was a rough night for everybody who was out there. You could see the shoulders sag and the faces drop when the sheriff got on the radio and said he had found him. Everybody was visibly deflated by that news. We were hoping for a much better outcome and we didn’t get it.”
The arrest report stated the area where the boy was found “contained extremely heavy shoreline vegetation with a water depth which was found to be impassable to a 5-year-old. There was also evidence of an adult creating a a visible trail through the vegetation to where the body was located.”
The report stated rigor mortis was already present, indicating Peterkin had been deceased for an extended period of time before the body was located.
Right now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together everything that happened, which hasn’t been an easy task.
According to the report, family members said there is no history of drug or alcohol abuse or mental illness with Moransit.
“Even though we had all of this happen, we’re still in the early stages of this investigation,” Dressel said. “We’re going to have to wait on the autopsy results and other stuff before we can put together some of these bits and pieces. Depending upon where the investigation takes us, the charges could be upgraded. We still have some work to do to fill in the rest of the gaps.”