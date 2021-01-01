AVON PARK — On July 23, 5-year-old Chance Peterkin left a home on Purcell Street and went for a walk with his mother. Nearly six hours later, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was told the pair were missing, despite attempts of family members to find them throughout the afternoon.
Less than two hours after HCSO was notified, Philletta Breanna Moransit, 29, was found unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot on College Drive. Although she identified herself to deputies, she did not tell them where her son was.
Shortly after midnight, the youngster’s body was found floating in Lake Lelia (Gator Lake to locals) by Sheriff Paul Blackman.
Moransit has been jailed since Chance’s body was found on July 24. She is held on charges of aggravated child neglect and resisting an officer.
During her first remote appearance in court on July 24, Moransit was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 179 days in the county jail.
On Aug. 12, the District 10 Office of the State’s Attorney issued a warrant upgrading charges against her to aggravated manslaughter of a child, which is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chance’s body was found “nearly 100 feet from the shore in thick grass. The grass would have made it very unlikely that a child could have gotten to that portion of the lake without assistance.”
His cause of death was determined to be drowning, officials said.
Moransit has entered a not guilty plea and will return to court on Jan. 21 for a pre-trial conference.