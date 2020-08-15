SEBRING — On July 23, little Chance Peterkin left a home on Purcell Street and went for a walk with his mother. Nearly six hours later, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was told the pair were missing, despite attempts of family members to find them through the afternoon. Less than two hours after HCSO was notified, Philletta Breanna Moransit, 29, was found unclothed in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot. Although she identified herself to deputies, she did not tell them where her 5-year-old son was.
Shortly after midnight, his little body was found by Sheriff Paul Blackman in Lake Leila.
Moransit has been jailed since Chance’s body was found on July 24 on charges of aggravated child neglect and resisting an officer. On Aug. 12, the District 10 Office of the State’s Attorney issued a warrant upgrading charges against her to aggravated manslaughter of a child, which is punishable by up to life in prison.
Officials say Moransit has still not shared any information about what happened the day Chance died.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chance’s body was found “nearly 100 feet from the shore in thick grass. The grass would have made it very unlikely that a child could have gotten to that portion of the lake without assistance.”
His cause of death was determined to be drowning, officials said Friday.
According to the initial report from the Sheriff’s Office, family members said there is no history of drug or alcohol abuse or mental illness with Moransit.
Detectives are still seeking to speak to anyone who may have seen them as they walked from the Purcell Street home to the lake, known to local residents as Gator Lake. If you have any information, call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.