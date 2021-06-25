SEBRING — Family members and friends said Queenie Roux of Sebring left for Atlanta in hopes of a new future.
Instead, she met tragedy. She, along with her 3-year-old daughter, Queen, and her unborn child died in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Atlanta.
Family said that four other children of hers – ages 9, 7, 4 and 2 – were also in the car. They survived the wreck, as did another child who was not along for the trip.
It happened near the Forest Parkway at Exit 237, about 10 miles south of the city center where road crews have the road narrowed for construction. Details of the crash are not yet available from local law enforcement.
Her younger sister, Savannah Roux, said her 27-year-old sister was loving, sweet, caring and always putting others ahead of herself.
“If someone needed some shoes, she would get them some shoes,” Savannah said, “and she loved, loved, loved her children.”
Savannah said that 3-year-old Queen had a sibling almost the same age, born “back-to-back” less than a year apart.
Queenie had also been expecting a new baby, Savannah said, for two and a half months at the time of the wreck.
Savannah said her sister was also close with their older brother, Kenny Roux Jr. and their father, Kenny Roux Sr., as well as other members of the family. What Savannah remembers and will miss the most, she said, was all of the memories they made together.
“Family trips [and] going to do stuff,” Savannah said. “She was so vibrant and fun.”
Keandra Bowens, Queenie’s coworker at McDonald’s in Sebring, had just seen her Thursday last week. The two talked about Queenie’s pending trip. Bowens, whose mother had recently died, said Queenie, who grew up with her, had also promised to send some flowers.
Funeral arrangements for Queenie and her young daughter have not yet been made. Reports from Atlanta-based news outlets state that family members are trying to arrange to have Queenie and Queen brought back to Sebring for a funeral, along with all of the surviving children.