Saturday’s high temperatures will be over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. What could be better than an ice cold lemonade to quench your thirst? How about buying that lemonade from a couple of cute kids with big hearts for the hurting?
Myles Schult, 10, will be selling lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Trek Store Sebring bicycle shop at 299 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. The lemonade will just be 50 cents but larger donations are much appreciated, of course. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to survivors of Hawaii’s devastating wildfires.
Myles got the idea after seeing the news and hearing talk at school. Myles has always had a big heart, said his dad Matthew, owner of Trek. Myles set up the lemonade stand last weekend at their home. His 8-year-old brother Ryder braved the heat and raised $350 between sales and donations. Matthew and his wife Krista rounded up the donation to $400.
“Myles spearheaded the idea and Ryder helped him,” Matthew said. “One hundred percent is going to a family. Myles’ only condition was the money went to help a family who has young kids.”
Matthew explained how they found the perfect family. Krista had a friend who used to live in Hawaii and still has family there who were impacted by the fire.
“People want to help but don’t know how,” Matthew said. “They also want it to be easy.”
The Schults are proud of their boys for helping.
“We just want to teach them to do good,” Matthew said.