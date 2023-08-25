boys lemonade

Myles, left, and Ryder Shult are seen here selling lemonade to support a family in the area in Maui devastated by fire.

 COURTESY/SCHULT

Saturday’s high temperatures will be over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. What could be better than an ice cold lemonade to quench your thirst? How about buying that lemonade from a couple of cute kids with big hearts for the hurting?

Myles Schult, 10, will be selling lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Trek Store Sebring bicycle shop at 299 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. The lemonade will just be 50 cents but larger donations are much appreciated, of course. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to survivors of Hawaii’s devastating wildfires.

