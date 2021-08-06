SEBRING — When Stephanie Heasley read about the young woman who fired her gun to drive off four attackers in Sebring, she said what many local residents are thinking.
“That’s why I just think all this violent crime needs to be brought up,” Heasley said. “The thing that happened downtown, the woman had to fire a gun to defend herself. Crime is getting out of control.”
The July 27 incident involved a young woman in her parked car at the corner of Oak Avenue and Pine Street. Three men in masks approached; one of them pointed a gun at her and ordered her to hand over her keys, wallet and phone. A fourth man got into the front passenger seat and began rummaging through her glove compartment. The victim pulled her gun and fired, driving them off.
Every time Heasley reads about a shooting, she can’t help but relive what happened to her daughter in Avon Park on March 23.
Sophie, 24, had pulled her car over and was looking for something with the interior dome light on. She had her kitten with her, possibly in her lap. That’s when two shooters appeared out of nowhere and fired into her car. She was hit in the back six times. Someone drove her to AdventHealth Sebring in her car, where she was pronounced dead. Another young life snuffed out in Highlands County.
“It’s getting more rampant, it’s out of control,” Stephanie Heasley said, her voice choking with sadness that won’t dissipate.
Unlike the other woman, Sophie, who worked at Outback Steakhouse on U.S. 27, was shot in her car before she had a chance to defend herself, even if that had been possible.
“She was driving her friend and his friend to Orlando where they work in construction; they were going to work the next day,” Stephanie says. “She had packed her overnight bag and she took her kitten with her.”
As they were leaving Sebring, “One of them asked her to stop by a house so he could pick something up,” Stephanie said with a tone that said if only ...
As the young man directed her, Sophie pulled over near the house on South Verona Avenue in Avon Park. It was about 11:45 p.m.
“What I was told was, it was a set-up,” Stephanie said. “The car was ambushed, the people that had done this, were waiting for that car to come. The [shooters] saw him get in the car, she got shot and she died.”
A second unidentified man in the car was hurt slightly in the shooting, investigators said.
Nevertheless, she yearns for an arrest and justice.
“They are still looking for two shooters, and people aren’t speaking up, including the two young men in the car. It’s not going to give me much closure until whoever did this is getting the justice they need.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating who may have shot her daughter, who Stephanie says was not involved with street life. The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives would like anyone who has information to call them.
By all accounts Sophie was well-liked and enjoyed living and learning, again, not one to run the streets.
She was involved with agriculture programs at Sebring High School, helping other students feed and care for a cow that was entered in the Highlands County Fair. She studied culinary arts and was working toward a degree at South Florida State College.
In addition to her mom, Sophie is survived by her grandparents, Scott and Rhonda; her little sister, Zaylee Heasley; her favorite aunt, Christie; uncles, Shaun and Kevin; cousins, Kevin Jr., Catelynn and Emily; and her paternal great-grandmother Sandra Hockey. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Pamela Heasley.
Tens of thousands of drivers have seen Sophie’s face on the tall Crime Stoppers billboard on U.S. 27 that displayed her young, smiling face in June. The message today is the same as it was then: “If you have info, contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile) or http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Tips could be eligible for a $5K reward.”
Her fellow hostesses, waiters, cooks and management at Outback donated money for her funeral expenses, sent flowers and supported the Heasley family wonderfully, Stephanie said.
“She was one of my Outbackers, a great person, a great personality,” said Outback manager Robbie Robinson. “We are all close here and that makes it a terrible loss. It was a very sad day for us. We miss her.”
Sophie’s family, friends, as well as her fellow Outbackers will hold a celebration of her life on Friday, Aug. 13 at Sun ‘N Lake Park, 3500 Edgewater Road at 6:30 p.m. They will share remembrances and mark her life with a balloon release.
“I just want people to know that she was a good person,” Stephanie said, “as are many of the young people we are losing. They are all so young – 17, 18, 19 years old.”