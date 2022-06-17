Mother stays close to her child's alleged sexual abuser

SEBRING — The mother of a child Jacob David Knowles allegedly sexually assaulted says she still loves Knowles and talks to him by jail phone almost daily.
Knowles is charged with seven counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and three counts of battery for allegedly hitting the other children.
Each of the sexual battery charges can bring a life sentence.
Mingala Pringle, who met Knowles online in 2013 and moved her four children into his Venus home shortly thereafter, told prosecutor Courtney Lenhart that she didn’t believe her 8-year-old daughter when the child repeatedly told her Knowles was “doing nasty things to her.”
She testified that she asked the child to repeat her accusation in front of Knowles, who is at least six feet tall and 49 years old. When the little girl did, Knowles slapped her and yelled at her, Pringle told Lenhart.
Pringle told Lenhart that her little girl then recanted the claim and left the room.
“I didn’t believe her because she said she was lying,” Pringle told Lenhart.
On another occasion, Knowles took the child on an overnight stay in a Lake Placid motel where he committed sex acts on her overnight, Lenhart told the jury. Pringle said Knowles told her he wanted a child in the car with him if police pulled him over. Police were less likely to arrest him without having a license if a child was present, Knowles told her.
Pringle said she called Knowles to find out where they were when they weren’t home later that night.
Things began to change when the little girl told her older brother, who was just a few years older than her, what Knowles was doing to her.
The two then approached Pringle as she prepared to cook dinner in their Venus home.
After her son told her in October 2020 that “Jacob was doing nasty things” to his little sister, she then called Knowles’ sister because “she needed someone to talk to.”
Pringle then called the police and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit descended on the house and spirited the family away to a secret location.
The next day they interviewed Pringle and the children, sometimes separately.
The girl victim, who was now 10, told investigators that he had forced her to perform oral sex on him and other sexual abuses.
After learning that Pringle had seen evidence of abuse — such as a rash around the child’s mouth that required salve – the Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Pringle with culpable negligence and failure to report child neglect. She received 12 months probation. She lost custody of her children and has not seen them since.
“They took my kids from me,” Pringle told Lenhart.
“Why wouldn’t you follow up with your kid the first time she mentioned abuse?” Lenhart asked Pringle. “She didn’t show signs of acting out,” she answered.
On cross examination, Pringle told defense attorney Yohance McCoy that she talks to Knowles everyday by jail phone. When asked to point Knowles out in the courtroom, the two exchanged a warm smile as she did so.
“I still love him,” she said, while denying the two are not in a relationship.
She also told McCoy that her daughter had “admitted she was lying and I didn’t see anything (suspicious).”
McCoy also raised eyebrows when he had Pringle admit on the stand that she still lives in the house the two have shared for nine years. She also told McCoy that she has power of attorney over Knowles’ affairs and that her other relatives have moved into the house with her.
“I don’t have anywhere to go,” Pringle said. “If he’s convicted, I don’t know where I’ll live.”
The trial continued Thursday morning; the jury was expected to go into deliberation Thursday afternoon.