SEBRING — The mother of a child allegedly abused by Timothy Land Mitchell is losing her patience.
Mitchell, who was arrested 16 months ago, is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl as she slept. The victim told deputies that she had awakened to find Mitchell near her bed.
The victim also told police that Mitchell told her he’d been in her room. The youngster told him she would be calling the police, so he got on his bicycle and fled. Police spotted him and he ran off, leaving his bicycle behind him. A police K-9 cornered him near a church.
Since then, Mitchell has been in jail, undergoing court-ordered psychiatric evaluations to determine competency – whether he understands his crimes, can help in his defense, and other aspects of the proceedings.
He had gone through at least two such evaluations, so when his attorney told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she was requesting another continuance, the mother of the victim expressed her frustration. The next step in the case is a child hearsay hearing, which allows an adult to relay what a child has told them. In this case, it may include the 911 call the victim made to police, which also falls under hearsay rules.
The child is re-traumatized each time she has to prepare for a continued hearsay hearing, the woman told the court.
“I was in court a couple of months ago, and someone died in the doctor’s office, so the case was continued,” said the woman, who complained under Marsy’s Law, which allows victim’s families to speak in court. “It’s now delayed again. It’s not fair to the victim, she’s being traumatized again and again.”
Estrada told her he understands her frustration, but told her he must follow the law.
“Once an attorney makes a good faith motion due to a client’s competence to proceed, I must approve, so [the defendant] can assist his attorney and communicate, understand the nature of the allegations, and the potential penalties that could be involved,” Estrada said.
After Land’s attorney suggested she had her fingers crossed that a psychiatrist could re-evaluate Land in time for an already-scheduled hearsay hearing, the mother objected.
“We’re in January, keeping our fingers crossed.”
Estrada told her, “I am anxious like you to get this resolved. I have to do it the right way, follow the law, so when I make a decision, I’m not thinking about it 15 years from now [when there’s an appeal].”
He also asked Donna Mae Peterson, who was in court representing Land Wednesday, to call his office every week to update him on the evaluation.