SEBRING — Mingala Breann Pringle, 29, was given 18 months probation after pleading no contest to neglect of a child without great bodily harm and failure to report child neglect or abuse.
Pringle was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020 for child neglect and failure to report child abuse in a sexual assault case.
As reported in the Highlands News-Sun on Nov. 3, Jacob David Knowles of Lake Placid was arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 12, with the most recent incident occurring on Oct. 25.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that this was the third sexual abuse complaint against Knowles, according to reports. Pringle had been told by the victim several months ago about an incident that happened several years ago but Pringle failed to report it. When deputies asked why she didn’t report it, Pringle said that she didn’t know, the arrest report states.
Knowles, whose next pretrial hearing is March 16, allegedly sexually assaulted the child whenever Pringle was away from the home. He faces seven life sentences and $70,000 in fines if convicted of all seven counts.