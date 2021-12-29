SEBRING — Jury selection for one of the oldest homicide cases in the county has been postponed until Feb. 28.
The trial of Ivan James Sanders, arrested in October 2014 for the murder of a 4-year-old in his care, was to be Nov. 1, but both sides agreed to move jury selection to early February.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers worry that doctors, nurses and others who examined the beaten body of the toddler could infect potential jurors with the new omicron variant of coronavirus.
Stating that the coronavirus seemed to be receding and “a November trial appeared favorable” when the November trial date was set, the motion says the healthcare witnesses “have frequent contact with known COVID-positive individuals – thereby enhancing the transfer of the virus to our potential jury and other witnesses.”
The motion was signed by Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz.
It has been a long road for Sanders, and especially, the family of Caroline Hall, who raised Mercedes before she was killed. Hall, Mercedes’ grandmother, told the Highlands News-Sun in May that she was tired of waiting for justice.
“The case has dragged on way too long, too many excuses,” said Hall, who raised the youngster since the child was 8 months old.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sanders, then a 28-year-old lawn care employee, on Oct. 14, 2014. According to the arrest affidavit, the child’s mother, Geisy Alvarez, had left her 4-year-old daughter, Mercedes, in Sanders’ care while she went to work. Sanders — who had taken Alvarez and the child into his home two weeks earlier — told hospital staff the child had tripped and hit her head on the floor. He also said he had found the child passed out on the ground outside the mobile home.
Doctors and nurses who examined the child determined she died from a disfiguring skull fracture and internal injuries. A doctor at Highlands Regional Medical Center noted bruising on nearly every part of the youngster’s body, as well as blunt force trauma to her liver and kidneys.
It’s not clear whether omicron will cause the postponement of other cases, including the busy January trial schedule, but it’s doubtful without an order from 10th Circuit Chief Judge Ellen Sly Masters.
Highlands County’s oldest murder case, State vs. Phillip Markland, is just a few months older than Sanders’ case. It dates from June 15, 2014, when Markland allegedly shot his uncle to death. After years of psychiatric evaluations, a hospital stay for the defendant, changes in defense attorneys, and countless depositions and continuances, Markland’s trial is set for April 4.
That’s when defense lawyer Donna Peterson and prosecutors will pick a jury.
The two cases have something else in common: Each defendant faces life in prison if convicted.