SEBRING — Defense attorney William Fletcher told a judge Tuesday that he wants to convince prosecutors to dismiss the charges against his client, who shot a mother Florida black bear and her cub to death last November.
Sebring resident John Falango, who waived his appearance in County Court on Tuesday, faces 16 first-degree misdemeanor charges that can bring $1,000 and a year in jail on each count.
Fletcher, whose firm represents Falango, told County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour that he wants to meet with prosecutors to set a date to argue the motion to dismiss the charges.
Fletcher’s assistant, defense lawyer Robert Tucker IV, had been handling Falango’s defense, and filed the motion to dismiss on July 11. Fletcher was in court while Tucker handled other matters Tuesday.
Much of the motion to dismiss is based on the Constitution’s ban on charging a defendant more than once for the same crime. Because Falango fired on four bears in his tree, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission multiplied each charge by four counts.
Falango, 44, has pled not guilty to four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he used to kill them.
In short, Fletcher’s motion says Falango intended to shoot only one bear cub, that since there is no black bear season, there can be no shooting a black bear “out of season,” and seeks dismissal for other reasons. The motion also argues that the word bear is plural, so Falango should be charged once for all the bears in the tree.
Ritenour set the next hearing for Oct. 30.