Motions could delay start of Timothy Hero trial

SEBRING — A judge, prosecutors and defense lawyers tried again Wednesday to pick a date to bring Timothy Lynn Hero to trial for child sexual offenses.
Jury selection was to begin Dec. 7 for Hero’s trial but Peter Brewer – Hero’s defense lawyer – told Circuit Court Peter Estrada that morning that he could not locate a vital witness.
Not only that, but since that December hearing, lawyers have filed motions to limit what can be asked during cross-examination and other testimony, which could move the trial date again.
Brewer told Estrada at the December hearing that process servers could not find licensed mental health counselor Roberta Matos to issue her a summons to appear that morning. Matos has already given sworn testimony in a deposition, so the court does not doubt her willingness to participate at trial.
The problem, Brewer told Estrada, is that a summons his process server took to Matos’ address in Davenport “was unexecuted due to someone new living in the house.”
On Wednesday, Brewer told the court that Matos has still not been located, but told Estrada he will proceed to trial without her. Estrada scheduled jury selection for March 7.
One motion concerns whether details of the victim's "dating practices during the time of the incident", the details of which are closed to public viewing. A second motion seeks to limit what can be asked of the victim during cross-examination. Estrada will those motions on Jan. 18.
The victim – who was older than 12 but younger than 16 at the time of the crime four years ago, talked with Hero when she accompanied her family to Winn-Dixie.
Then, in July 2017, as her family shopped for groceries, the little girl again struck up a conversation with Hero. He then invited the victim into the employee-only area of the store, according to the arrest affidavit.
The store video camera recorded Hero walking the youngster through the swinging doors that led to a stock room. He then allegedly kissed her and groped her, then, prosecutors say, offered her $20 to enter the men’s room. She agreed and the two went to the stall furthest from the bathroom door. He allegedly molested her in the stall.
He is charged with child abuse, two counts of lewd or lascivious battery; five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, child abuse, and interfering with custody.
The crime of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 16 is a life felony punishable by a minimum 25 years in prison minimum.