SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set Wednesday aside to consider a motion for individual and sequestered voir dire in the upcoming trial of Zephen Xaver, the man accused of executing five women in a former SunTrust branch in January 2019.
The motion, filed by Xaver’s lawyer, would allow for the questioning of prospective jurors away from other prospective jurors.
Defense attorney Jane A. McNeil argues that the answers given by some prospective jurors will prejudice other prospective jurors within earshot. She wants to bring them in the room independently during jury selection.
In the meantime, Estrada has filed his answers to several other of McNeill’s Nov. 19 motions. According to the Clerk of the Court, here are the motions and his response:
- A motion to force the court to state the basis for each of its rulings during the trial: Denied
- A motion for juror excusals or postponements be made on the record: Granted.
- To let the defense see the results of prosecutorial investigations of prospective jurors: Denied.
- Motion to have victim impact statements read by third party: Denied.
- A motion to videotape victim impact evidence: Denied.
- To have a jury summoned just for this trial: Granted.
Estrada also denied several motions by the prosecution, including:
- Set a deadline for defense to schedule depositions: Denied.
- Set a deadline for defense to file motions relating to the death penalty: Denied.
- Set a deadline for the defense to either file a motion of competence or announce it has no reasonable grounds to believe the defendant is competent to stand trial: Denied.
- Motion to exclude defense by insanity: Denied.
- Order the state to give the state all of Xaver’s mental health records in its possession: Denied.
Arguments on new motions begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Xaver could be sentenced to death if he is found guilty. His trial begins May 2, 2022.