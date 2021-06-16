LAKE PLACID — Soon-to-be pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Evangelical Church in Lake Placid, Dr. Robin Reed, said the event that brought so many people together on June 12 was a Holy Spirit movement.
It all started as an idea that church member Barbara McCarthy came up with. That idea turned into having boys and girls partake in a Sewing Ministry Camp Sleepover on June 11. The goal was to have the kids learn how to sew. The project was to produce cloth bags that could be filled with toiletries and goodies that could be distributed to veterans.
So, Denise Williams, the Highlands County Veteran Service Officer, was invited to come to the social hall the next morning to be presented with the 30 bags. Williams is one of only a few people who knows how to get these bags out to veterans who reside in undisclosed locations.
Meanwhile, a new church member, Angelo Lisi, 86, who was a U.S. Marine in the Korean War, thought it would be fitting to have the Veterans in Arms motorcycle club be represented at the early morning presentation, too.
So, on Saturday morning as the sleepover came to an end, motorcycle after motorcycle arrived at the church. Every rider was wearing the club’s ‘colors.’ They were all veterans and their wives, many of whom are also veterans. The club was founded six years ago as a brotherhood for military vets and has over 40 members.
Reed, a veteran herself, was on active duty in the Navy Medical Service and served six years. Her husband, Mike Brown, was a naval flight officer. Reed will be ordained an Anglican priest on Aug. 14 and will be installed by the bishop as the pastor of St. Francis at the same ceremony.
The veterans and the young ‘sewers’ had breakfast and posed together for a photo with the goodie bags. Williams made a career out of her military service and was assigned as a truck driver in various war zones. She said that one-tenth of the residents of Highlands County, about 11,000 to 13,000, are veterans. She estimates about 100 veterans live in the undisclosed locations.
Any veteran biker wanting more information about the Veterans in Arms Club can call 863-513-5418. They cover Highlands, Desoto and Polk counties.