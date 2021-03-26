LAKE WALES — At approximately 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Burns Avenue in front of Impact Church, located at 1201 Burns Ave.
Witnesses reported seeing a male subject riding an off-road-style dirt bike motorcycle west on Burns Avenue at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles. In the area of Impact Church, the motorcyclist crossed from the south side of the roadway (eastbound lanes) to the north side (westbound lanes) and onto the curb of the road. The driver then lost control of the bike and ultimately crashed into a concrete utility pole off the roadway.
The driver, 21-year-old Joshua Green of Lake Wales, was severely injured in the collision with the utility pole. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to AdventHealth in Lake Wales where he was later pronounced deceased.
Responding personnel came from Lake Wales Police, Lake Wales Fire and Polk County Emergency Medical Services.
If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Detective Michael Waldron at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223, ext. 530.