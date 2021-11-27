SEBRING — Emergency officials could not yet release a name of a motorcycle rider hit at midday Friday in a crash that slowed U.S. 27 to a crawl.
However, the 59-year-old Riverview man was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
An 84-year-old woman from Harsens Island, Michigan, driving a sport-utility vehicle, was uninjured. FHP reported that at 11:17 a.m. Friday, the SUV driver attempted to turn left onto U.S. 27 from Skipper Road, in front of the southbound motorcycle rider, and the motorbike ran into the side of the SUV.
FHP reports said the SUV driver failed to yield the right of way.
Shortly after the wreck, all southbound traffic backed up on U.S. 27 from Skipper Road. Before long, almost all movement had stopped up to the State Road 66 and U.S. 98 junction, 1.2 miles from the site of the crash.
Managing traffic and preserving the scene for traffic investigators, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies had all vehicles merging into the right-hand lane and swerving wide at the intersection to miss a motorcycle that had been laid down in the roadway. A couple was standing by in the median by their SUV. Further details and/or charges are pending an investigation.
Meanwhile, traffic merged without incident on one of the busiest travel days of the year, either heading home from Thanksgiving Day celebrations or heading out to take part in holiday shopping events.
The crash comes two days after Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart and Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel warned drivers to pay closer attention to their driving during this holiday weekend, and throughout the holiday season.
“Slow down, take your time and practice defensive driving,” Hart said.
Dressel added that people should leave a little early and take more time to get where they’re going.
“Realize there’s more traffic. It will take longer,” said Dressel, warning people to remove distractions and stay alert. “You never know what the other guy’s going to do.”
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, 2021 has seen 36 fatalities on Highlands County roads, five of them in a seven-day stretch in November. At this same time last year, the county had seen 21 traffic deaths.