SEBRING — A 69-year-old motorcycle rider out of Boca Raton died Sunday afternoon after pulling out in front of a semi-trailer.
The man, unnamed in Florida Highway Patrol reports, was pronounced dead at the the scene by Highlands County Fire Rescue paramedics, shortly after the collision at 2:21 p.m. on State Road 70 in Highlands County at County Road 721.
FHP states that the rider, southbound on CR 721, had stopped his motorcycle at the sign and flashing red traffic light before turning left.
Unfortunately, he turned left into the path of an eastbound semi-trailer, reports said, driven by a 75-year-old man. The two collided and the motorcycle was dragged under the trailer, eastward, finally coming to rest on the northern shoulder, facing south.
The truck also stopped on the northern shoulder, still pointing east, reports said.
FHP Traffic Homicide still has the incident under investigation. This makes the 28th traffic fatality in the county since the start of 2022, and the third involving a motorcycle, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun.
At this same time in 2021, Highlands had seen 32 traffic fatalities.
Although not part of the local death rate, another fatal wreck, out of county, has a connection to Highlands. One of the drivers in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Lake County, the 69-year-old driver of a 2021 semi-trailer, hails from Avon Park.
FHP reports that crash happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg.
The other vehicles were a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a 2004 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The driver of the Corolla, a 42-year-old Eustis man, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 23-year-old DeLand woman, driving the Mitsubishi, had minor injuries and was transported by paramedics.
The Avon Park truck driver and the driver of the Silverado, a 36-year-old Eustis man, were not injured and remained on the scene as of Monday morning, FHP reported.
As of Monday morning, FHP had only this preliminary information and promised a more detailed report as soon as Traffic Homicide had completed an investigation.