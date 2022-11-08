SEBRING — A 69-year-old motorcycle rider out of Boca Raton died Sunday afternoon after pulling out in front of a semi-trailer.

The man, unnamed in Florida Highway Patrol reports, was pronounced dead at the the scene by Highlands County Fire Rescue paramedics, shortly after the collision at 2:21 p.m. on State Road 70 in Highlands County at County Road 721.

