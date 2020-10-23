SEBRING — A motorcycle rider died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck with a semi-trailer on State Road 66.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet named the 36-year-old man from Avon Park, but reported that he attempted to pass stopped traffic at 3:43 p.m. by veering onto the grass shoulder.
He lost control after reentering the pavement and veered into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer that skidded to a stop, but could not avoid hitting him.
Witnesses on the scene confirmed the FHP report, which also did not give names of two other drivers involved in the wreck.
The wreck and traffic death investigation kept SR 66 closed for at least three hours.
FHP said the rider was driving east on SR 66, heading toward South George Boulevard while a semi-trailer driven by a 28-year-old man out of St. Petersburg was westbound from the U.S. 27 junction.
A third vehicle — a work truck from Bugs-Bee-Ware/Curb ‘N Scape at 610 SR 66 — was in the driveway of the business, waiting to pull onto the road, reports said.
Stephanie McGathey of Bugs Bee-Ware/Curb ‘N Scape, on scene at the wreck, said another of her drivers was in a work truck, stopped on the highway, waiting to turn into her driveway.
FHP reported that when that pickup — driven by a 44-year-old man from Lake Placid — and other vehicles stopped, the motorcycle rider came up behind them, veered onto the shoulder, passed them all, then tried to get back on the road.
The rider then lost control, which sent his motorcycle across the eastbound lane into the westbound lane, directly in the path of the heavy truck, FHP said.
It hit the right side of the motorcycle, throwing the driver into the westbound lane and sending the gas tank and other debris into the left side of the truck in the driveway, FHP reported.
The rest of the motorcycle, FHP reported, landed on the north shoulder of the highway.
Skid marks on the road showed that the truck tried to stop, coming to rest in a partial jackknife, slightly off the road, with the cab turned 90 degrees from the trailer.
McGathey told the Highlands News-Sun she has been inquiring for years about a center left-turn lane for that spot on the road to avoid conflicts for her 30 fleet vehicles and the 30 semi-truck drivers that come and go from her lot.
People drive faster than the speed limit on State Road 66, she said, and the potential remains for a wreck anytime someone stops to turn into her driveway or prepares to leave.
Hendry fatality ID’d
Florida Highway Patrol identified 66-year-old George Milton Donald as the driver of a sport utility vehicle in a fatal wreck at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 on U.S. 27 at County Road 720.
Crash reports state Donald was driving north in the outside lane of U.S. 27, approaching CR 720 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and overturned into a canal.
Medical personnel at a local hospital pronounced him dead from his injuries.
An autopsy by the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office found the cause of death was drowning in a motor vehicle accident.
In the report, FHP stated the cause of the wreck was likely careless driving and that he also failed to use his safety belt.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.