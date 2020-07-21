SEBRING — A 34-year-old male motorcyclist died Saturday as the result of a traffic crash on Mike Kahn Road and Paradise Drive.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling west on Mike Kahn Road approaching Paradise Drive. A sport utility vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old female, was traveling east and initiated a left turn onto Paradise Drive. The front of the motorcycle collided with the right front of the SUV.
The report indicates the rider was pronounced dead on the scene.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
So far in 2020, this makes the 13th traffic fatality, according to an unofficial count being kept by the Highlands News-Sun. It is the third fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.