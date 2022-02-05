SEBRING — A white Nissan Sentra rolled over Friday morning on Pomegranate Avenue, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.
Sebring Police reported they cited the driver, 65-year-old Mike Gibbs of Sebring, with careless driving.
At 9:42 a.m., police reported, Gibbs was heading north on Pomegranate Avenue toward Sebring Parkway when his car hit a curb.
The impact rolled his car over and sent it tumbling into the side of a metal-sided storage building, located behind a daycare/preschool on the Parkway.
Sebring Fire Department and a Highlands County Fire Rescue medical unit responded to the scene. Police said medics transported Gibbs with minor injuries.
Police cleared the scene by 10:34 a.m.