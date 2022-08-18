Taking off for Sebring Motosurf Games

Motosurf racers take off from Pier Beach during last season’s visit of competitors for the Sebring MotoSurf Games, now-regular stop on the U.S tour of the Motosurf Games, a combination of classic racing, Electric Challenge relay-racing with full electric motorized surfboards, JetSurf TUBE Fun Race and America’s first MotoSkate race.

 COURTESY PHOTO/MOTOSURFAMERICA.COM

SEBRING — Motorized surfboard and skateboard racing returns to Sebring this weekend.

Plus, spectators who haven’t had a chance to try their balance and skills on one of these devices will get a chance this afternoon.

