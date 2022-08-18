SEBRING — Motorized surfboard and skateboard racing returns to Sebring this weekend.
Plus, spectators who haven’t had a chance to try their balance and skills on one of these devices will get a chance this afternoon.
It’s an added feature to the three-day competition this time that before competitors put their feet to the boards, spectators can get a feel for how challenging and fun the boards can be. From 3-7 p.m. today, Aug. 18, members of the public have an open invitation to try out the motosurf and motoskate boards for free at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave., behind the Sebring Public Library.
The open-course tour will allow people to bring their family and friends to see the course, try out the boards and learn how each board works. They only need to fill out a waiver at MotosurfAmerica.com/event/sebring-fl/. Scroll down on the right to the red-letter link that says “ONLINE WAIVER” for the race. The online form is sent to organizers automatically.
“We did it last year. It was a last-minute thing,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for VisitSebring, the marketing brand for Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council. “It was a big hit last year with the few people who did it.”
One such person was her son, Hartt said, who immediately told her afterward that he wanted a Motosurf board. That’s a tall order, she said, because such devices retail for $10,000.
That’s why, for people who want to try one, this free offer may be their best bet. Hartt said organizers keep people laying down on the board at first. Only experienced users would want to try it standing up.
Hartt, who has surfed ocean waves, said traditional non-motorized surfing by itself is harder than it looks, requiring balance and strong leg muscles to steer the board through powerful waves.
“My hat’s off to those who can do it,” said Hartt, who expects a motorized board has the advantage of creating its own propulsion. “It’s still not an easy feat.”
The motorized option, she expects, might be easier, as it creates its own propulsion.
The 2022 Sebring MotoSurf Games will take place Friday through Sunday at downtown Sebring’s Pier Beach on Lake Jackson with conventional fuel powered motorized surfboards, as well as motorized skateboards. It’s one of four stops on the U.S. tour, and as it was the last two times, this weekend’s event will get nationally televised by CBS Sports Network.
The televised coverage is thanks to the TDC/VisitSebring in partnership with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Airstream Ventures and Jetsurf USA, which imports JETSURF motorized surfboards.
The sport of MotoSurf racing started in the Czech Republic in 2012. In its worldwide spread, it came to the U.S. as the Motosurf Games, a combination of classic racing, Electric Challenge relay-racing with full electric motorized surfboards, JetSurf TUBE Fun Race and America’s first MotoSkate race.
Find more details on the MotoSurf Games at MotosurfAmerica.com and on upcoming Highlands County events at VisitSebring.com.