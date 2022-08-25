SEBRING — MotoSurf America’s MotoSurf Games in Sebring came to an end on Sunday, Aug. 21 after three fun-filled days of racing action.
In the Pro division, Antony Squire posted an impressive victory, as he won the first heat race and then placed second in the next two heat races.
In the Finals, which are worth three times the points, he took the victory, which gave him a final total of 100 points.
The race for second was a close one, as Petr Vencovsky edged Juan Pablo de Urquidi 67-65. Vencovsky entered the Finals needing to finish at least third to clinch second place overall, which is what he did.
The Hobby class also came down to the wire, where Matthew Glover edged Yuval Aroush after winning the Finals. Aroush won the first heat race, with Glover placing second. Neither scored in the second heat race and Aroush won the third hear race, with Glover again taking second. With the extra points for the Finals, the victory was enough to give Glover an 82-78 win.
Alaia Flores defended her Women’s title, winning the Finals to pull out an 8-point win. Sarah Carangelo had the lead entering the Finals and ended up placing second.
Jessica Smith won the Junior Division after winning two of the three heat races and the Finals, and Matthew Surkos won the Electric Challenge.