SEBRING — If you’ve missed the first couple of days of action at Lake Jackson, you’re still in luck, as they’ve saved the best for last. The Motosurf Games will conclude today, with finals being held in the afternoon in both the Motosurf (motorized surfboards) and Motoskate (motorized skateboards) divisions.
The event officially began on Friday, with some practice sessions and qualifying for the Motosurf riders. Rui Merralls, from Great Britain, qualified first in the Pro division with a time of 53.51, while Kuwait’s Mubarak Alfadhil qualified first in the Hobby division with a nice time of 1:00.52 to edge Israel’s Yuval Aroush, who finished with a time of 1:00.78. For the second straight year, the Hobby class is the largest, as there were 19 who were entered after having 15 compete in the class last year.
In the Women’s division, it was Alaia Flores who paced qualifying with a time of 59.68, while Jessica Smith and Jordan Smith ran 1-2 in Juniors qualifying. Flores came away with the victory at Sebring last year in dramatic fashion. Sitting in third place after the heat races, Flores won the Finals, where points were quadrupled, which was enough to give her the win.
In the Electric Challenge division, Matthew Surkos, of Czechoslovakia, led the way with a time of 59.55.
To say the event has an international flavor would be a bit of an understatement, as competitors hail from all over globe.
Free practice begins this morning at 9:30 a.m. and a heat race will begin at 10 a.m.
It’s the afternoon session when things really pick-up steam, as the Electric Challenge Finals begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Motosurf Finals at 1:30 p.m. and the Motoskate Finals begin at 3:30 p.m.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place between 5-5:30 p.m.