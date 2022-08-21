SEBRING — If you’ve missed the first couple of days of action at Lake Jackson, you’re still in luck, as they’ve saved the best for last. The Motosurf Games will conclude today, with finals being held in the afternoon in both the Motosurf (motorized surfboards) and Motoskate (motorized skateboards) divisions.

The event officially began on Friday, with some practice sessions and qualifying for the Motosurf riders. Rui Merralls, from Great Britain, qualified first in the Pro division with a time of 53.51, while Kuwait’s Mubarak Alfadhil qualified first in the Hobby division with a nice time of 1:00.52 to edge Israel’s Yuval Aroush, who finished with a time of 1:00.78. For the second straight year, the Hobby class is the largest, as there were 19 who were entered after having 15 compete in the class last year.

