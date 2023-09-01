Despite the storm, Sebring will still see motorized surfboard racing this weekend.
Lake Jackson’s City Pier Beach will host two forms of racing over Labor Day, Sept. 1-3, with the MotoSurf Continental Cup and a new addition this year: Seabob racing on electric-powered diving scooters.
As in past events, spectators will get to try out the motorized surfboards and skateboards — “motoskate” — when the event kicks off at noon Thursday and see how each board works.
The first day’s events will go until 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by the professional races Friday through Sunday.
Racers will compete on motorized surfboards and seabobs, filmed by CBS Sports for airing at a later date, including a 30-minute post-event television show, filmed throughout the event weekend. The Continental Cup is sponsored by Visit Sebring in cooperation with the City of Sebring, Airstream Ventures and Jetsurf USA.
MotoSurf racing was established in the Czech Republic in 2012, and has spread in the last decade to have competitions throughout the world. The 2025 World Games in China will include the sport, bringing it one step closer to becoming an Olympic sport.
For details on visitor information and upcoming tourist and sport events in Sebring, please visit www.visitsebring.com.