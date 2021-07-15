SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson.
It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members of the community — as well as people from all over south central Florida — to spectate a unique motorsport.
“We welcome all of the competitors to Sebring this weekend and our downtown converting into a racing venue for this unique event,” said Casey Hartt, lead consultant for Highlands County tourism, in a press release about the event. “With a rich history of racing in Sebring, we welcome this new form of racing to showcase Lake Jackson.”
MotoSurf competitors ride carbon fiber JetSurf boards, ultra-lightweight high tech water machines weighing just under 40 pounds, and reach speeds of up to 40 mph. Airstream Ventures, a marketing partner with the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (VisitSebring) promotes the sport as one of the safest competitions in all of the motorized sporting world. Formula 1 race car drivers, Red Bull Air Race pilots and YouTube stars Dude Perfect often practice skills and techniques on JetSurf boards for training and challenges, Airstream Ventures officials state.
This weekend’s standard MotoSurf Race format will take place alongside the newly designed JetSurf Electric Challenge race, a relay-race style competition in the categories of pro-men, amateur surfers and women/youth.
“We are proud to launch our Americas Cup competition with our first event in Sebring,” MotoSurf Director Martin Jancelek said in a press release. “For our athletes to compete at an iconic racing destination and being the first champion here makes this a special opportunity for our sport.”
For those new to the sport, the MotoSurf has separate challenges for fuel-powered and electric-powered boards, Airstream officials state. As with NASCAR or Cycling, MotoSurf riders first compete in timed qualifying races, with three opportunities to clear the water track in the fastest possible time, to set a best possible lap-time. The rider with the fastest overall lap-time is the qualifying winner.
Heats are divided based on qualifying scores, then each rider competes in three separate heats, scoring points to try and advance to the finals. The 12 highest-scoring riders proceed to the final round.
Finals consist of one heat, where point totals are quadrupled. To get the weekend winner, judges add up all three heats along with the points earned in the finals.
The weekend will also include the Tube Challenge, where riders are put into five-member teams instead of racing as individuals. They will compete in a relay, where the fourth racer, upon completing their surf, will join on the 70-inch board Motosurf board and finish the race out on the same board as the final team racer. The team that finishes fastest wins.
Practice sessions start at 9:45 a.m. Saturday (July 17) with qualifying at 11:45 a.m., Motosurf races at 1 p.m. and Motoskate (motorized skateboards) practice at 4:15 p.m.
Sunday’s events start with practice at 9:45 a.m., followed by MotoSurf races at 10:30 a.m. — with the grand final of pro division at 1:25 p.m. — and the Motoskate race starting at 2 p.m.
As with other water sport events on Lake Jackson this year, the Motosurf weekend will also produce a 30-minute documentary-style show on CBS Sports Network, to promote both the sport and venue, as well as entertain watersport fans. Admission is free, with food trucks available for concessions.
People may also take Motoskate lessons and tryouts are free. For details, visit MotoSurfAmerica.com.