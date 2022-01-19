It was a big decision for Dr. Valerie Moulds to set up her own practice. She believes it was the right one and something she should have done years ago. Moulds opened her practice, Pinnacle Vision Care, on Nov. 1.
It is open Monday through Friday with varying hours. Appointments are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8-2 on Friday.
The address of the office, which is behind Lakeshore Mall in Sebring, is 919 Mall Ring Road. The telephone number is 863-658-0645. New patients are being accepted.
The optometrist has worked in Highlands County for 18 years. Moulds had been with a large ophthalmology group for all that time.
In 2020, when the pandemic was creating havoc everywhere, Moulds thought it was time to make a change.
Moulds said she felt like the group was “turning more of a corporate corner” similar to what other medical facilities are doing.
“That’s not why I got into it,” she said. “I got into it, as so many others do, to care for my patients.
“Not to say that they don’t,” she added. “For me, I feel like if I take care of my patients I don’t have to worry about the the numbers because the numbers will take care of themselves.”
The doctor said her husband agreed with her that she should have gone on her own a decade ago. She added “to have the freedom to be able to take care of my patients....and they have definitely stepped up and they’ve shown that they support us and that means the most.”
She said there were 170 appointments booked for November. Asked if that number surprised her, she replied: “It did.”
“I keep coming back to the word ‘humbling,’ “ she said. “The whole process has been humbling. The support, the love, from the community has been amazing.”
A native of Highlands County, Moulds said she was inspired to go into optometry by Sebring Dr. William Manint. He was her eye doctor as a child, and she recalled how caring and compassionate he was “with us as patients.”
“It was all about relationships,” Moulds said. “That’s what has been so rewarding for me coming back here is being able to have all of these relationships.
“I can’t go to the grocery store without running into half-a-dozen patients,” she said. “I can’t go to the bank without seeing some of my patients. To have that connection with them where we recognize each other; we talk to each other; we ask about each other’s children. You can’t replace that. You can’t get that with these bigger practices. That’s what’s missing is the relationship.”
After receiving her doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Moulds moved to St. Petersburg where she worked at St. Luke’s Cataract and Laser Institute for 6.5 years.
Moulds said “through a series of events that happened” she found herself being invited back to Sebring to take over the patient base for the late Dr. Manint. The ophthalmology group was buying out his practice.
“I appreciate being able to be back here,” she said.
A service Pinnacle offers that Moulds wanted to highlight is vision therapy, which is geared toward pediatric patients.
She explained that some kids are missed on vision screenings and might be labeled as “slow learners” or Attention Deficit Disorder patients. Moulds noted that before those diagnoses are made, the child’s eyes should be checked.
“So many of those kids don’t have either one of those issues, but their eyes don’t work together,” she said. “If their eyes are not working together to keep everything clear and comfortable, they will not sit there for six hours in a school day and focus on what’s on their desk because it is either not clear or comfortable or both.”
As far as young children, Moulds said if there is a family history of eye disease or eye problems, the first exam should be when the child is six months old.
If there is no family history of vision problems, the first exam should be by age 3 and then yearly thereafter.
“A lot can change in a year’s time,” she said. “When these kids are growing and developing their vision can change on a dime.”
Pinnacle’s other services include primary vision care, disease diagnosis and management, pre- and post-operative surgical management and pediatric vision care. It also sells glasses and contacts.