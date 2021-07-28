Upon graduation from Temple University in Philadelphia, Dr. George Mousa wasn’t looking for the coolest city or the best place to live to begin his dentistry career. He said he wanted to find the best job.
That’s what brought him to Sebring, where he has joined the staff at Lakeside Dental Arts.
“I feel very comfortable here,” he said. “Originally, I was in Clearwater, a smaller city that is family oriented, feels very homey.”
Mousa likes the proximity of Sebring because he says he has friends in Miami, Orlando and Tampa.
“It’s not a hassle for me to take a trip down to Miami anymore.” he said. “It’s not a hassle to go to Orlando anymore.”
He found the job at Lakeside by contacting Henry Schein Inc., a worldwide distributor of dental and medical supplies. The company also has a service where job seekers can find positions and connect with employers.
It was there in which Mousa learned about Lakeside. He came here to meet with Dr. David Willey and the staff and decided this is the place for him.
Mousa said he doesn’t have any immediate family members who are dentists. However, some are in the medical field and are in jobs that fulfill them.
“Obviously jobs consume the majority of our lives anyway so you might as well be happy doing something and be fulfilled,” he said. “I saw that, so I wanted to do something in the medical field.”
He participated in a medical magnet program in high school and was able to shadow those in several specialties including dentistry.
Mousa said dentistry appeals to him because it is a mix of the medical field, a little bit of business and a little bit of art. There is also the human connection with the patients and the team.
“It covered a lot of things, and I felt like I wouldn’t be bored,” he added.
Becoming a medical doctor wasn’t something he could see himself being. He said “doctors run around and spend 5 minutes with a patient” and noted “everybody to you is a chart.”
Mousa said a dentist can spend a lot of time with patients and has to take a holistic approach.
“You have to be able to develop a rapport with them, which I like,” he said.
Dentistry is a “very vast” field, he said.
Mousa said the cliché about if a person enters the field, he or she needs to be a lifelong learner. That is true about dentistry because “new things are coming out every year.”
Mousa said students were told in the first month of dental school that it wasn’t designed to teach them everything and probably the things learned here will be invalid by the time they leave.
Mousa said dentistry has evolved a lot in terms of materials used and standard of care for different procedures.
“New research is always coming out...,” he said.
That’s why Continuing Education courses are so important, Mousa said. He noted that Dr. Willey is a big advocate of CE and is involved in like a group study with Spear Education.
“It is one of the largest Continuing Education programs in the country for dentists,” he said.
In terms of working with people who are nervous when visiting a dentist, Mousa tries to educate them and give as much information as he can.
He says people get nervous about the unknown and situations where they don’t have control.
“I can’t control someone’s irrational fear, but I can try to make them as comfortable as possible,” Mousa said. “I explain everything that I’m doing before doing it, and I stop anytime a patient has questions.”
He added that he always tries to put the patient “In the driver’s seat.” If you tell a person exactly what’s going on and “where they are going” there’s a lot less chance of them being nervous or being afraid.
Mousa was born in Egypt and lived there until he was 11. His parents came to Florida and initially located in New Port Richey. They later moved to Pinellas County.
He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Biomedical Sciences. He continued his education at Temple’s Kornberg School of Dentistry graduating magna cum laude with a Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree.
During his clinical years at Temple, Mousa gained experience in both cosmetic and surgical dentistry, implant crowns, veneers, CAD/CAM technology, surgical extractions, and endodontics.