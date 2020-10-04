Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is at 3414 Waterwood Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $149,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a very well-maintained, beautifully landscaped, two-bedroom, two-bath, oversized one-car garage home, built in 1990 and located in one of the most desirable 55-plus communities: Cormorant Point in Golf Hammock.
This home offers a spacious floor plan, of 1,314 living square feet with a total of 1,716 square feet under roof.
The large master suite has a walk-in closet and adjoining bath with an updated, tiled shower. For additional privacy, the guest bedroom has its own full bath with a pocket door separating it from the living space. There is new carpet in the bedrooms and living room and the decorative driveway was recently done.
There is a 15-by-20-foot glassed-in tiled lanai under air that is a perfect space for entertaining guests and accesses an outdoor pavered patio/ barbecue area.
This home is being sold fully furnished and includes dishes, tools, linens, barbecue grill and much more. Move-in ready! Just bring your personal items. There is a monthly maintenance fee of $90, which takes care of mowing, landscaping, fertilizing and pest control. This would be a great home for a permanent or a winter resident. Enjoy the good life!!
For additional information, contact Terrell at 863-414-0358. Ask about MLS 275868.