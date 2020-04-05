This home is located at 4520 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and is priced at $349,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for a lake home on beautiful Lake Jackson, you will love the stunning renovations in this totally move-in ready home. The owners had a vision for living the lake lifestyle and the interior of the home is loaded with coastal vibes.
A small front porch greets you as you enter the home. Picture windows overlook the lake with amazing picture-perfect views from most rooms. This home has 2,357 living square feet under air designed for lake entertaining with an open floor plan.
The gorgeous kitchen is the heart of the home and will bring out the chef in anyone. The white cabinetry has all the extras — glass display fronts, pull out shelves, pantry, island, soft-touch doors and drawers. The countertops are granite and the cabinets have an abundance of storage space. The large step-up bar will seat many or enjoy your morning coffee or casual meals here while overlooking the beautiful lake views.
From the minute you walk through the front door you will notice the rich hardwood floors and all the detail of the remodel. The open floor plan flows from the living room to the dining room to the family room with a brick surround gas fireplace. There is a home office nook tucked in the corner adjoining the family room with build-ins and a granite desktop. The living room opens with French doors to the game room/man cave and has a party station with a gas grill, and refrigerator for entertaining. A pass-through bar is convenient from the kitchen to this room. This space offers privacy to accommodate overnight guests. Just add a sleeper sofa. The laundry room offers more storage and includes a powder room space with a toilet.
The oversized master bedroom faces the lake. Two bedrooms were converted in the remodel to make a very spacious master bedroom facing the lake. The master bath features a step-in shower and modern vanity. The guest bedroom has a private entrance to the hall/guest bathroom. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled with glass enclosures, new vanities, rubbed bronze faucets and hardware.
Sliding glass doors open from the family room to the 19-by-14-foot covered patio and nicely landscaped fenced backyard with a fire pit area. The landscaping makes the backyard feel like you are a million miles from everyone. There is an attractive 14-by-10-foot workshop/garden shed for additional storage. The attached two-car garage has a side entry.
The dock is new in 2018 and is virtually maintenance free with concrete pier and composite decking. The 31-by-28-foot boat house features an electric lift, activity deck and sun deck. Pull up an Adirondack chair on the white sand beach, you will experience the most amazing sunrises with the easterly exposure.
The lifetime 26-gauge metal roof is brand new and installed this past week. The circular drive has plenty of parking for family and friends.
Lake Jackson is a 3,200-plus-acre lake with clear water and a sand bottom. It is great for fishing and watersports. You will love the 10-mile sidewalk/multi-use trail around the lake for walking, jogging or biking.
Sebring is approximately two hours from either coast of Florida, the Orlando area and South Florida. The remodel was completed in 2015 and included new windows, kitchen, bathrooms, wood and tiled flooring plus moving walls and opening the floor plan. The workshop/garden shed was installed at this time.
To view this home, take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com or to schedule a showing call Cool at 863 873-7243.