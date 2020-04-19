This home is at 5014 Manatee Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $124,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Affordable, move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, one car garage is perfect for either a full-time or seasonal resident. There is an adjacent lot included, approximately ½ acre of land. Lots of room for RV parking, gardening plus a shed/workshop with power and water.
Spacious master suite, new tile in the master shower, guest bath is in excellent condition, guest bedroom has sliders to the screened patio.
Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, newer appliances and dining area off the kitchen with additional cabinets for extra storage.
Roof was replaced in 2019, A/C in 2014, tiled flooring throughout, central water, and sewer so no need to worry about maintenance of a septic system.
A private backyard that is fully fenced. Great for children or pets. Centrally located for all of your shopping, schools and medical facilities. This property has been recently reduced. You must see this home to appreciate the value.
For additional information contact Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
MLS 272032